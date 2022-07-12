Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of Texas Roadhouse worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXRH. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.45.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $78.56 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $102.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 50.14%.

In related news, Director James R. Zarley purchased 7,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.56 per share, with a total value of $498,788.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis Warfield purchased 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.03 per share, for a total transaction of $238,802.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,471.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

