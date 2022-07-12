Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.82 Million Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,893 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.24% of Community Health Systems worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director James S. Ely III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 301,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.88 million, a PE ratio of 1.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.95. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45.
Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.
Community Health Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Community Health Systems (CYH)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Why PepsiCo May Be a Harbinger for Q2 Earnings Season?
- Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
- Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.