Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.82 Million Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,893 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.24% of Community Health Systems worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James S. Ely III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 301,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

CYH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems to $10.50 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.88 million, a PE ratio of 1.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.95. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

