Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.88 Million Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,653 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.29% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,845,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,394,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,314,000 after purchasing an additional 587,364 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,112,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,278,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 427,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ELF shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.05 and a beta of 1.70. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 35,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,062,731.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,233.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 6,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $180,673.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,313.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,106 shares of company stock valued at $7,427,396. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile (Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.