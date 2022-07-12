Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 169.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,109 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,083 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.05% of Sunrun worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,016,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,952 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,432,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,243,000 after acquiring an additional 772,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,644,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,902,000 after acquiring an additional 244,354 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,144,419 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,753,000 after acquiring an additional 130,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,164,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,829,000 after acquiring an additional 653,251 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 2.20. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.85.

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,628,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares in the company, valued at $38,429,503.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,062 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,178 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

