Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in shares of Assurant by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 182,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIZ opened at $177.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.96. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.18 and a 52-week high of $194.12. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.55.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.89. Assurant had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.48.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

