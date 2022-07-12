Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) by 120.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,696 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,274 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.85% of Shore Bancshares worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 108,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.88. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.10.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $28.52 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.03%.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.