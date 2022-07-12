Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) by 787.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,101 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,407 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.95% of VAALCO Energy worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,243,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 60,082 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 3,151,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after buying an additional 125,054 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,439,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 75,525 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 158,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGY opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.76. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $8.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 42.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

