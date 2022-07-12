Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $3.51 Million in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 130,982 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of Nutanix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 20,177 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Nutanix by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Nutanix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,542,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,871,000 after purchasing an additional 47,030 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $1,392,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 52,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Nutanix from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Nutanix to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nutanix from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO David Sangster sold 17,285 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $241,471.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 177,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,779.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,438. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.50. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average of $23.65.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

