Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $3.59 Million in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 172,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.63% of Stoneridge as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRI. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,919,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,897,000 after buying an additional 1,192,371 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,909,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 19.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,469,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,504,000 after buying an additional 241,915 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,111,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,937,000 after buying an additional 212,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,246,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,606,000 after purchasing an additional 143,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SRI opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $447.69 million, a PE ratio of -96.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.10. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

