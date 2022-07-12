Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $3.67 Million in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.23% of H&E Equipment Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 19,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bradley W. Barber bought 20,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.19 per share, with a total value of $685,235.98. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,786 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,463.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley W. Barber bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $174,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 166,786 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,170.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 35,042 shares of company stock worth $1,181,636. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $50.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average of $38.29. The company has a market capitalization of $998.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.10.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $272.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

