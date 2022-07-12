Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $4.04 Million Investment in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 177,294 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.12% of Associated Banc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $53,255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,913,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,682 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $15,372,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,764,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,854,000 after acquiring an additional 156,208 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $2,443,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

NYSE:ASB opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $262.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

