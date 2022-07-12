Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 104,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 3.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 28,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in DISH Network by 146.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 611,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,351,000 after purchasing an additional 363,300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 263.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 3.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 178.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James Defranco purchased 400,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at $32,015,717.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 53.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. Truist Financial raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DISH Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.08.

DISH opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $46.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.95.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

