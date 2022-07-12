Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 684 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 720.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 779 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 188,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,299,000 after purchasing an additional 74,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $912,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 42,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NVR from $4,650.00 to $4,145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NVR from $5,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,528.75.

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,372.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4,204.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,703.30.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.47 by $16.09. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $63.21 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.