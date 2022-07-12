Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 84,654 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,654 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.46% of Forestar Group worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOR. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 411,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 918.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,058 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 44,239 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Forestar Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 239,183 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 38,451 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Forestar Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,611 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 27,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Forestar Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31. Forestar Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $733.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.85.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Profile (Get Rating)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

