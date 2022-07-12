Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Shares in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 171,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Wendy’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Wendy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $28.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

Wendy’s stock opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.80. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $488.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.76 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

