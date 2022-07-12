Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,943,000 after acquiring an additional 183,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,448,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,583,000 after acquiring an additional 474,238 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.69.

NYSE:MS opened at $75.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.81 and a 200 day moving average of $88.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

