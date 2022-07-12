Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,229 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 2.12% of USA Truck worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USAK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 214,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 58,461 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in USA Truck in the 4th quarter valued at $865,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in USA Truck by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in USA Truck in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in USA Truck by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 124,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,067 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get USA Truck alerts:

USAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen raised their target price on USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of USA Truck stock opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $280.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.16. USA Truck, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $31.67.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $201.06 million during the quarter. USA Truck had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 4.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that USA Truck, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Truck Company Profile (Get Rating)

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.