Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 36,795 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.45% of Myers Industries worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,046,000 after buying an additional 26,210 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,447,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 44,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Myers Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYE stock opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $791.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.54. Myers Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.21 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

