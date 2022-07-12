Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 145.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,087 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.14% of Albany International worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $78.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.04 and a 200 day moving average of $83.79. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $74.17 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $244.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 22.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

