Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 103,627 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,627 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.10% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $78,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,770.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $45.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.33.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.18%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

