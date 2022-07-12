Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 18,560 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,560 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 133.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $833.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.60. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $585.10 and a fifty-two week high of $862.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $833.01 and a 200-day moving average of $764.31.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 EPS for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.81 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities cut Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Alleghany Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.