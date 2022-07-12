Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 20,075 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,075 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.30% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, President Christopher E. French acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $201,448.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 200,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,251.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher E. French acquired 11,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,088.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 212,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,217.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,557 shares of company stock worth $461,875 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $54.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.39.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 378.97% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $64.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHEN shares. B. Riley lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

