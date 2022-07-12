Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 21,317 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,317 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.21% of Avid Technology worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

AVID has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

In related news, Director Christian Asmar acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $6,182,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,131,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,369,240.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $254,326.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 229,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,680.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVID stock opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average is $30.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.24. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.07 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.