Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 267,552 Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,208,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 267,552 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.63% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 686.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 117,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 102,985 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.10. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.99% and a negative return on equity of 92.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

