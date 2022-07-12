Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 34,022 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 34,022 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.22% of Brinker International worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 200.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EAT opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.00.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EAT shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

