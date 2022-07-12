Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 52,059 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,059 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.23% of Kforce worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Kforce by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kforce by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,754,000 after buying an additional 32,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Kforce stock opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.94 and a fifty-two week high of $81.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Kforce had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The business had revenue of $416.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

In other Kforce news, Director N John Simmons sold 3,500 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,970.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce (Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

