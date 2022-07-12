Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 66,738 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 66,738 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFX. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.31.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $189.69 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.25 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.20%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

