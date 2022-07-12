Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 68,115 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 68,115 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $207,582,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,498 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,363,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $104,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. StockNews.com lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $1,638,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,438,457.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $103,253.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,364.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 105,161 shares of company stock valued at $8,762,980 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMRN opened at $87.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 487.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

