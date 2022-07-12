Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $3.33 Million Position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 385,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.01% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 215,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 53,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ORMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of ORMP opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $333.96 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.