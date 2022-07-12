Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $3.47 Million Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 129,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.24% of ProAssurance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ProAssurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. ProAssurance Co. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.33.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). ProAssurance had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

ProAssurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.