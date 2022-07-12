Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $3.50 Million Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Ashland Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Ashland Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Ashland Global by 26.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in Ashland Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 67,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Ashland Global by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ashland Global by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,887,000 after acquiring an additional 320,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $100.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.93 and a 12-month high of $112.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.71.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.89 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.11%.

Ashland Global declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.