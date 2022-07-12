Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.18% of ArcBest as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARCB. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

Shares of ARCB opened at $74.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.77. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 5.79%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

