Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 145,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.25% of Xencor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Xencor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xencor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xencor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Xencor by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on XNCR. StockNews.com upgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Xencor from $66.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.62. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $43.61.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.17 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 33.28%. Xencor’s quarterly revenue was up 152.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Xencor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

