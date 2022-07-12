Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,044 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.02.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $62.97 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $113.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

