Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $25.51 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.8% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 131,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,274,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.67.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $178.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.21. The company has a market cap of $469.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

