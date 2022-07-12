Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $5.08. Approximately 105,670 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 156,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Atlas Technical Consultants from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

The company has a market cap of $193.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64.

Atlas Technical Consultants ( NASDAQ:ATCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $135.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, CFO David D. Sr. Quinn bought 6,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $50,003.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,801.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Walter George Powell purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,313.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 31,611 shares of company stock worth $266,246. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 272,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 91,550 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 349,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.