Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $5.08. Approximately 105,670 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 156,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Atlas Technical Consultants from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.
The company has a market cap of $193.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64.
In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, CFO David D. Sr. Quinn bought 6,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $50,003.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,801.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Walter George Powell purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,313.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 31,611 shares of company stock worth $266,246. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 272,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 91,550 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 349,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX)
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.
