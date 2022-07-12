AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $147.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.