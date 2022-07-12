Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Shares Down 3.1%

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 32,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.16 million and a PE ratio of -2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Augmedix alerts:

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Augmedix had a negative net margin of 77.52% and a negative return on equity of 251.74%. The company had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that Augmedix, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth $1,351,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth $1,575,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.