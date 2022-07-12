Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM) Insider Neil England Purchases 20,000 Shares

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM – Get Rating) insider Neil England bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £23,400 ($27,830.64).

Shares of AUGM stock opened at GBX 115.50 ($1.37) on Tuesday. Augmentum Fintech PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 84 ($1.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 174.50 ($2.08). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 114.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 130.58. The company has a market capitalization of £207.00 million and a P/E ratio of 329.11.

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in seed and early to mid to late venture investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

