Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM) Insider Neil England Purchases 20,000 Shares

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM – Get Rating) insider Neil England bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £23,400 ($27,830.64).
Shares of AUGM stock opened at GBX 115.50 ($1.37) on Tuesday. Augmentum Fintech PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 84 ($1.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 174.50 ($2.08). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 114.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 130.58. The company has a market capitalization of £207.00 million and a P/E ratio of 329.11.
