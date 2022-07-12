Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.18.

ACB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.15 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. CIBC cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Aurora Cannabis ( NYSE:ACB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $39.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.58 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 542.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth $49,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth $50,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. 15.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

