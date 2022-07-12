Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUROW) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Rating) shot up 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 2,136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 40,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 604.8% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 310,929 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 108.7% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 977,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 509,151 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.