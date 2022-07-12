Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Daniel R. Hart Sells 4,150 Shares

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $72,749.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,104.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of CDMO stock opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.10.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.
Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.
