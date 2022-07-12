Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Daniel R. Hart Sells 4,150 Shares

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $72,749.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,104.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avid Bioservices (Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

