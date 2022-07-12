Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Stock Price Down 4%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) dropped 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 118,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 462,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $65.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( NYSE:ASM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

