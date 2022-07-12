Axiom Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Axiom Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.6% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 349,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.85.

NYSE CVX opened at $141.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.51.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.