AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $41.03, but opened at $42.55. AZZ shares last traded at $42.30, with a volume of 40 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $314.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.92 million. AZZ had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AZZ in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of AZZ by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in AZZ during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.20.

About AZZ (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

