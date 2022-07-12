B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.28.

BTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

BTG stock opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $365.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.64 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,433,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 2,655.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 476,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 458,927 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,955,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 676,265 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 503,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 93,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

