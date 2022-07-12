Bailard Inc. Acquires 1,500 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,748,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,265,000 after acquiring an additional 187,699 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Deluxe by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,237,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,736,000 after acquiring an additional 123,284 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,595,000 after purchasing an additional 70,905 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 51,136 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deluxe by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 375,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 43,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

DLX opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $888.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $45.86.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. Deluxe had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

