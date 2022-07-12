Bailard Inc. Acquires 1,800 Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned 0.08% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $848,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NATR opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $201.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.84. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $19.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70.

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( NASDAQ:NATR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.49 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 4.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Nature's Sunshine Products Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

