Bailard Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth about $362,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 92.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after acquiring an additional 22,146 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AIMC opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.07. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $65.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 1.72%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.68.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

