Bailard Inc. Acquires New Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,400 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 47.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 424,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,709,000 after acquiring an additional 22,637 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Doron Blachar sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $149,094.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $139,961.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,095.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,161 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,965. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ORA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $77.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.22. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 67.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.48. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $88.52.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $183.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.20 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

